PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are on scene of what’s been called an “active shooting situation” in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to our CBS affiliate KDKA News.

KDKA reported the situation is unfolding in the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street. KDKA is also reporting that nearby residents are being evacuated.

Sources told KDKA that sheriff’s deputies were on scene to serve an eviction notice and when they arrived the occupant began opening fire.

It’s currently believed that “hundreds of rounds” were fired.

Pittsburgh Police SWAT are reportedly taking over the scene, according to KDKA.

The public is asked to avoid the area. KDKA’s report states that the area is being described as an “extremely active situation with shots continued to be fired.”

KDKA said this is near the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemtary and UPMC Children’s Hospital.