INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing hunter who reportedly said he was going hunting but never showed up at work the next day.

Bryan Bialas, 45, of Conemaugh Township was reported missing Wednesday by coworkers and a family member after he failed to show up to work.

Bialas is described as a white, non-Hispanic male. he’s 6’1″ with a thin build, brown eyes, long brown hair that is usually in a ponytail, and a full beard as pictured below.

It’s believed that Bialas is operating a dark green 2005 Jeep Wrangler two-door with a tan soft top with PA plate “KSK7331.” It’s also believed he’s with his two Bluetick Coonhounds.

Police reported that Bialas advised a coworker that he had plans to go hunting with his dogs later on Sept. 11 and that he has since not been back to work.

Troopers said they found that Bialas’ Jeep and two dogs were missing from his residence.

Bialas is known to hunt without his cell phone on state game lands and private properties, according to the PSP release. they said he’s also known to park his vehicle along gas well roads and often wears a hunting hard hat with an attached spotlight.

Property owners in the region who may have given Bialas permission to hunt on their property are asked to check said properties and contact PSP out of Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

State police said the Pennsylvania Game Commission and regional police departments are assisting in the search.