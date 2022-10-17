BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania, police said.

Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on.

Police said uniformed officers working at the stadium at about 8:20 p.m. Friday spotted a teen who had been reported as a runaway. Police said they tried to talk to the juvenile “and check on his well-being” but he became uncooperative and tried to run, but they stopped him.

Police said officers then found a loaded handgun concealed in the teenager’s waistband. They didn’t immediately release more details about the weapon.

Police said the youth was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon on school property and resisting arrest as well as firearms counts. The teen, whose name and age weren’t released, was taken to the Northampton County juvenile justice center.

Liberty Principal Harrison Bailey III said in a message to parents that the teen was 17 and not a current Bethlehem Area School District student, LehighValleyLive reported. No threat was made regarding the weapon, he added.

“Due to this disturbing incident, the district and local police will be ramping up security measures at future games,” Bailey said.

The Easton Red Rovers beat the Liberty Hurricanes 26-7 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division