Toys that allow babies to practice and promote skills are great choices because they build logical thinking.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The prediction for the most popular names for baby girls and boys in the Commonwealth has been announced.

Is your name among what is expected to be the most popular?

According to Names.org, the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania in 2023 are based on Social Security Administration data and user interest on its website. Their formula looks at the most 5 most recent years worth of data from the Social Security Administration to detect any trends.

For boys, Noah takes first and is followed closely by Liam and Oliver. The names Theodore and Jack are new to this year’s list.

10 most popular boys name in Pennsylvania in 2023:

Eight of the most popular ten names for boys in Pennsylvania are also on the national top 10 list, according to Names.org. Owen and Jack are unique to the Keystone State.

For girls, Charlotte, Olivia and Emma are expected to top the charts.

10 most popular names for girls in Pennsylvania in 2023:

Nine of Pennsylvania’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the one name unique to Pennsylvania is Harper.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find Names.org’s full report here to check out the predicted top 50 names in Pennsylvania for 2023.