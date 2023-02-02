(Stacker) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Pennsylvania.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Philly Steak Sandwich
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Pennsylvania Dutch Corn Pie
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Steak Salad
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 cabbage rolls
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Oatmeal II
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 3 hrs
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 3 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Original Homemade Italian Beef
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 30 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Kielbasa and Cabbage
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly-Style Chicken Cheese Steak
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 11 minutes
– Additional: 1 min
– Total: 32 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Ham and Cheese Stromboli
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 4 large stromboli
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwich Meat
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 8 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 23 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Griddle Style Philly Steak Sandwiches
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Scrapple
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 13 hrs 20 minutes
– Total: 13 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 6 to 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Mini Philly Cheesesteaks
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 48 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheese Steak-Stuffed Bell Peppers
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 bell pepper halves
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Pork Loin, Apples, and Sauerkraut
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs 30 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Hog Maw
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheese Steak Dip
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 58 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 23 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Pittsburgh Chipped Ham Barbecues
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
My Grandma’s Shoo-Fly Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Sticky Buns
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 40 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Pennsylvania Coal Region Barbecue
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Coal Region Boilo
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 15 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 18 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Pittsburgh Ham Barbecues
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs 5 minutes
– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Sandwich Spread
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheese Steak Sliders
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 sliders
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Amish Casserole
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 mini sliders
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Bourbon Chicken
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Marcia’s Famous Sticky Buns
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Additional: 13 hrs 20 minutes
– Total: 13 hrs 55 minutes
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 8 to 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Pennsylvania Greek Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 50 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheesesteak Casserole
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Pecan Sticky Buns
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 40 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Kielbasa Appetizers
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheesesteak Quesadillas
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Amish Potato Salad
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Amish Baked Oatmeal
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Pittsburgh Sandwich
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Pork Roast with Sauerkraut and Kielbasa
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 6 hrs 10 minutes
– Total: 6 hrs 25 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here