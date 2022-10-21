(WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot has continued to grow with an estimated $580 million, or $278.2 million in cash, coming to the lucky winner in Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball has been relatively popular this year, with a jackpot earlier this year that crossed the half-billion dollar mark at an estimated $632.6 million.

The current jackpot has been increasingly growing over the past two months. The Powerball will be drawn Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 p.m. and can be seen live on WTAJ.

“This is very exciting because if won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in the Powerball game’s history,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, Drew Svitko, said. “We’re reminding our players that it only takes one ticket to win, and the proceeds are helping us generate funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

The last winner in the Commonwealth came on Aug. 3 as one lucky Pennsylvanian walked away with $44.8 million.

If there is no winner on Saturday, the jackpot increase to an estimated $610 million, or $292.6 million in cash, and will be drawn on Monday, Oct. 24.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

All Pennsylvania Lottery sales go towards benefiting older Pennsylvanians and is the only state lottery that does so. Thanks to the PA Lottery players, the lottery has been able to contribute more than $33.8 billion to multiple programs.

The Powerball is played in 45 states across the country and also includes Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.