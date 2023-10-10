MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot creeps toward $2 billion as some big bucks were won in Pennsylvania Monday night.

Four tickets worth $150,000 were sold in Pennsylvania. They matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball and had Power Play active.

Seven other Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball. If they had Power Play, they would have been worth $150,000.

According to the PA Lottery, nearly 200,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Oct. 9:

Winning Numbers: 16 34 46 55 67

Powerball: 14

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 20 33 49 59

Powerball: 10

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in Florida while four million-dollar tickets were sold in California, Indiana, Oregon, and Virginia.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $1.73 billion, the second largest in Powerball history. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $20 million.