MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner.

Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot winner and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot winner.

The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, 2022, by a single ticket sold in Kansas for $92.9 million. The last time a winning ticket was sold in the Commonwealth was Aug. 3, 2022.

If nobody wins Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot will rise to an estimated $747 million or $403.1 million cash for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing.

In Pennsylvania, the recent jackpot run generated more than $60.4 million in sales, which in turn has created a profit of more than $24.1 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The Pennsylvania Lottery offers the following tips to players ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

Always check your PA Lottery tickets at the time of purchase. Tickets cannot be canceled, so you should immediately speak to the clerk or manager to resolve any concerns before leaving the store.

. Tickets cannot be canceled, so you should immediately speak to the clerk or manager to resolve any concerns before leaving the store. Always sign the back of your PA Lottery ticket. This will help prevent someone else from trying to cash it in the event your PA Lottery ticket becomes lost or stolen, or if someone tries to scratch out, white out or change your signature.

This will help prevent someone else from trying to cash it in the event your PA Lottery ticket becomes lost or stolen, or if someone tries to scratch out, white out or change your signature. Never post your winning ticket on social media. This will prevent someone else from trying to cash your winning ticket.

Lottery players have the option to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting retailers.