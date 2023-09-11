MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continued to grow Saturday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania won some money.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 57,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Sept. 9:

Winning Numbers: 11 19 29 63 68

Powerball: 25

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 33 38 42 64 65

Powerball: 20

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in Florida while two million-dollar tickets were sold in New Hampshire and Virginia.

With no jackpot winner Saturday night, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $522 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $141 million.