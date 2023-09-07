MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot grew to $500 million dollars after Wednesday’s drawing with a number of various winners in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that no big-money tickets were sold in the Commonwealth this time, but more than 38,000 tickets are worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 7:

Winning Numbers: 09 14 20 23 63

Powerball: 01

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 12 30 50 55

Powerball: 10

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said there were also no million-dollar winners in the entire country.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $500 million. Meanwhile, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $122 million.