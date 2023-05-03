WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report regarding the chocolate factory explosion that occurred in West Reading in March.

The board’s preliminary reports say that natural gas fueled the explosion and fire. Investigators suspected this from the beginning of their investigation in March.

The report also says that in interviews that were conducted after the accident, investigators learned that employees from Building 2 recalled that they were sanitizing equipment in the building when they detected an odor of natural gas.

The employees in Building 1 recalled the smell of rotten eggs around the same time, according to the report.

Seven people died in the explosion, including an Ephrata woman. Eleven others were injured.

You can read the full report from the NTSB by clicking here.

Employees said they told management at R.M. Palmer that they smelled gas half an hour before the explosion, but there was no evacuation.