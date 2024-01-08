PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Here We Go! The Pittsburgh Steelers made it into the playoffs and it’s all thanks to the Tennesee Titans — and Primanti Bros. is sending a lot more than just a “thank you.”

The company is sending the Titans its trademark sandwiches after they bested the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the Steelers (10-7) the last spot in the AFC playoffs and keeping Super Bowl dreams alive.

Primanti Bros. will be sending enough sandwiches to feed the Titans, including head coach and former Steeler Mike Vrabel, they said in a press release to CBS Pittsburgh.

“Nothing says ‘Thank you’ like a great meal,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. “And there’s no better meal in Pittsburgh than Primanti Bros. We all need a little help from our friends, and we’ve got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we’re meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends.”

The sandwich kits being sent to the team include the company’s Italian bread, meats, provolone cheese, tomatoes and their famous coleslaw and fries.

Their social media team was quick to take to X/Twitter to give the Titans a little praise for the boost.

“We rarely root for teams not wearing black and gold, but here we are,” the company said on X.

Fans can even order their own sandwich kits on Goldbelly.