CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sergeant at SCI Houtzdale is facing charges after he was accused of strangling and then intimidating an inmate along with threatening a correctional officer.

Steven Poborsky, 42, of South Fork, was with the inmate for a medical evaluation when he allegedly grabbed the inmate by the neck and pushed him back onto an examination table.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on Feb. 13 when the inmate was escorted for the examination. Medical personnel at the prison were assessing the inmate for an injury to a finger on his left hand he sustained from alleged prior abuse from staff, police noted in court documents.

Two corrections officers were in the examination room along with a nurse and Sergeant Poborsky. When the nurse asked the inmate how his injury happened, the inmate began to explain but was interrupted by Poborsky.

According to the complaint, the sergeant allegedly said to the inmate “You want to start making false claims?” and grabbed him. The corrections officers had to pull Poborsky off the inmate before the inmate was taken back to his cell.

The inmate later told investigators he felt intimidated by Poborsky as he followed him back to his cell. A corrections officer and the nurse also said they felt threatened by Poborsky. The CO claimed Poborsky told him to not report the incident or he would have him “kicked out,” according to the complaint. Poborsky also allegedly told the CO he would be labeled as a “rat” for the rest of his career if he reported the incident.

The nurse additionally claimed Poborsky told her that she “did not see anything.” Police noted in court documents the CO and nurse did not report the incident.

Poborsky is charged with three felony counts of intimidating a witness/victim, misdemeanor strangulation, and three other related charges. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.