PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and the application deadline is approaching.

The application closes on Saturday, Dec. 31, and Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus.

The one-time bonus rebate will be equal to 70% of your original rebate amount. Importantly, claimants do not need to take any additional action to receive their one-time bonus rebates.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Spouses, personal representatives, or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

You can find the application to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Application here.

Homeowners receive:

Income Maximum Rebate $0 to $8,000 $650 $8,001 to $15,000 $500 $15,001 to $18,000 $300 $18,001 to $35,000 $250

Renters receive:

Income Maximum Rebate $0 to $8,000 $650 $8,001 to $15,000 $500

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s website.