HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A lawmaker is saying that Pennsylvania doesn’t offer equal opportunity to students in families of lower incomes, and they have proposed a way to fix that.

Rep. Steven R. Malagari (D-Montgomery) wants the state to pay 80 percent of the exams for AP and International Baccalaureate (IB) students high school students, according to his memo. The rest of the payment for the exams can be taken care of by the school district.

“By funding AP exams, we will allow students to pursue more rigorous coursework that will develop and harness their scholastic talents, in addition to providing an alternative Keystone exam pathway and incentivizing impactful courses,” Malagri said.

It costs $97 for an AP exam at schools in the United States, according to the College Board’s website. Some students may have to take more than one exam depending on their coursework, meaning that the cost could go into the hundreds.

Pennsylvania is behind almost 30 other states in helping students with paying for the AP exams, Malagari said. Making the exams more affordable will help students be prepared for the workforce or could even help them get scholarships.

“Making AP exams more affordable for students will develop a college-ready, apprenticeship-ready, and work-force-ready body of students who can compete at the state and global level.”

Schools could use federal funding if they wanted to help pay for the remaining amount of the exams for students.