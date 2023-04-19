PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A state representative has introduced new legislation that would allow schools in Pennsylvania to stockpile asthma medication and inhalers.

Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-Part of York County) introduced the legislation on Tuesday, April 18 in a memo to House members.

One in 13 kids in the state is impacted by asthma, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Asthma affects the lungs and can be triggered by something as seemingly benign as pollen and it can lead to an attack.

Asthma attacks are often characterized by wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness and coughing.

“This legislation would allow schools in Pennsylvania to stock asthma medication or inhalers that can help save the lives of children experiencing asthma attacks or respiratory distress in schools,” Hill-Evans wrote. “This life-saving medication, called a short-acting bronchodilator, is easy to administer, inexpensive, and safe.”

She also noted that allowing schools to keep a stockpile of these medications/devices would allow children to return to their classrooms after an attack and would increase educational and health outcomes.

Currently, Act 187 requires schools to develop written policies that allow for school aged children to carry and use their asthma medication, according to the Pa Department of Health.

