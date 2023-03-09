PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One Pa lawmaker has introduced a bill that would create a Do-Not-Sell Firearm Registry.

Senator John Kane (D-parts of Chester/Delaware Counties)announced on Wednesday, March 8 in a memo to the Senate that he will be introducing the bill to prevent suicides and self-harm.

His bill is modeled after similar registries in Washington and Virginia. According to his memo, legislation has been introduced in California, Louisiana, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

In his memo, Kane references the New England Journal of Medicine and CDC statistics that show the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. as suicides, half of which include the use of a firearm.

“The Do-Not-Sell (DNS) Registry is a solution to help prevent suicides and self-harm, Kane wrote. “The DNS Registry is a patient-driven initiative that allows people to add their own names voluntarily and confidentially into federal and state firearm background check systems to prevent them from purchasing firearms. “

The legislation would allow people to add their names to the registry through four options:

A website run by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP)

Submitting paperwork in person to the County Sheriff’s office

Mailing forms and a photocopy of a government-issued identification to the PSP

Texting forms and a photocopy of a government-issued identification to the PSP.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone who chooses to register can at any time remove their names through the same process. The process for removal would take 21 days and would include the purge of all records for the state and federal firearm background check systems, according to Kane’s memo.

You can read Kane’s full memo here.