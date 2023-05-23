HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many bars are still feeling the financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic had on them, but a proposed bill wants to help these businesses recover.

House Bill 1160 would allow liquor licensees to hold as many off-premises catering events as they want past 2024. When Act 87 of 2021 comes to an end when 2024 is over, the commonwealth will revert to allowing a limited number of those events.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Napoleon Nelson (D-Montgomery) and would remove the end date for Act 87 of 2021.

“Although the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency is lessening, many of our Pennsylvania restaurants and bars are still struggling during these unstable economic times,” Nelson wrote in his co-sponsorship memo. “New hurdles have appeared with raising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues along with labor shortages. We need to do all we can to help these businesses adapt and remain flexible.”

HB 1160 was voted to be moved out by the Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee, meaning that it will be voted on at a later date.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many bars and restaurants closed up. Six-packs to go was something people could only get at bars but that was changed during the pandemic. Include that along with the restrictions such as only being able to operate at a certain capacity, fewer hours, and social distancing, many bars and other businesses struggled.

“Each of these have acted as a gut punch to drinking establishments statewide,” Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association Chuck Moran said in a statement. “The time has come to give these small businesses hope that they can prosper and make it on their own in the future.”