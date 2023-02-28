HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A state senator is proposing legislation that she claims will make roadways in Pennsylvania safer.

Senator Rosemary Brown (R-Monroe County) is pushing a bill that would prohibit the use of cell phones or any communication devices while driving in Pennsylvania.

Brown claims the legislation is not a punishment for drivers, but a form of protection.

“Again, this is not an effort to punish drivers, we are simply working to change behavior, build responsible driving, and of course public safety,” Brown said.

The legislation would allow drivers to use their phones as long as they are in Bluetooth mode and stashed away, not in the driver’s hand.