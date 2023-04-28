PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania legislator has announced a plan to introduce new legislation that would eliminate the state’s Personal Income Tax.

Senator Greg Rothman (R-Parts of Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry) spoke of his proposed legislation in a memo to Senate members on Thursday, April 27. In Pennsylvania, the personal income tax is levied at 3.07%.

Pennsylvania also taxes eight classes of income, according to the Department of Revenue:

Compensation Interest Dividends Net profits from an operation of business, profession or farm Net gains or income from dispositions of a property Net gains or income from rent, royalties, patents and copyrights Income derived through estates or trusts Gambling and lottery winnings

“For decades, Pennsylvania has experienced outmigration and brain drain, with working residents, college graduates and businesses leaving for better opportunities, lower cost of living, and lower taxes,” Rothman wrote. “We now face a workforce and population crisis.”

Rothman highlighted states like Florida, Texas and Tennessee that have created similar legislation to create economic growth and incentive businesses and people to move to their states.

“By eliminating the Personal Income Tax, Pennsylvania sends a message that we are serious in our pursuit of job creation, growth and keeping hard-earned dollars in the pockets of working people. If we do nothing, Pennsylvania will continue to lose. I want Pennsylvania to win,” Rothman added.

You can read the full memo here.