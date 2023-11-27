PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report that DUI arrests, deadly crashes, and citations over Thanksgiving weekend 2023 are all higher than 2022 numbers across the Commonwealth.

Over the course of a five-day patrol — Nov. 22 to 26 — PSP said they made 542 DUI arrests, up from 539 in 2022. There were 979 crashes with four deaths, up from 970 crashes and only one death in 2022.

Alcohol was a factor in 73 of those 979 crashes, but not in any of the four deadly crashes, according to their official release.

Troopers also issued 10,590 speeding citations over the holiday weekend, over 1,300 more than in 2022.

Table 1: Thanksgiving Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (5 days) 979 4 4 197 73 0 2022 (5 days) 970 1 1 196 48 0



Table 2: Thanksgiving Weekend Enforcement Data