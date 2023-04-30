INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Dixonville man was arrested Saturday after a domestic dispute and shots fired call, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Indiana County.

Shane T. Turenchalk, 37, was charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.

On April 29, at approximately 7:47 p.m. PSP Troopers were dispatched to a home along the 18000 block of Route 403 Highway North for a domestic dispute.

Before arriving, police were told that a woman involved in the incident had already left the scene and that a male, later identified as Turenchalk, had fired a gun and had gone into his residence.

Investigators learned that Turenchalk had been in a verbal argument with a woman before he fired a shot from a 16-gauge shotgun behind a house toward other residents, according to PSP.

Seven troopers responded and surrounded the home, according to the release, and requested Turenchalk to exit the home. At approximately 9:48 p.m. Turenchalk excited the residence while holding a beer can and was arrested without incident. Police said he was under the influence of alcohol.

No injuries were reported.

Turenchalk is behind bars after failing to post $5,000 bail. He remains in the Indiana County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 16.