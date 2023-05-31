HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) had a busy Memorial Day weekend, investigating over 650 crashes and arresting over 500 people for driving under the influence, including over 130 in Central Pennsylvania.

In a release from state police, they investigated 651 vehicle crashes that resulted in four deaths and 142 injuries from May 26-29. Troopers said alcohol was a contributing factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Police also made 547 arrests for driving under the influence along with issuing 31,128 traffic citations.

While crash numbers were down, police issued more citations and made more arrests year-over-year. Below is a breakdown of year-over-year statistics regarding Memorial Day weekend crashes and citations issued.

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2023 (4 days)65134142590
2022 (4 days)77533191660
Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics
YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2023 (4 days)54710,8202241,31818,766
2022 (4 days)5269,9052331,08016,616
Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Over 20% of the accidents happened right in Central Pennsylvania, according to PSP. Below is a breakdown of what officers from Troop A, C, F and G, which covers 27 counties in the state, reported on. There were not any deadly crashes in Central Pennsylvania.

TroopCrashesInjuredAlcohol Crashes
Troop A (Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland)4194
Troop C (Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean) 2291
Troop F (Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Potter, Snyder, Tioga) 44107
Troop G (Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin)32104
Total1393816
Crash Data from Troops A, C, F and G

TroopDUISpeedChild SeatSeatbeltSeatbelt WarningsOther CitationsSelf Init Criminal Arrests
Troop A (Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland)318513109320101937
Troop C (Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean)34916673186107630
Troop F (Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Potter, Snyder, Tioga)46166067749114831
Troop G (Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin)2412142609884729
Total1354,641173196534,090127
Enforcement Data Troops A,C,F and G

All of these statistics are provided by the Pennsylvania State Police and only cover incidents that were investigated by state police.