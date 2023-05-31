HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) had a busy Memorial Day weekend, investigating over 650 crashes and arresting over 500 people for driving under the influence, including over 130 in Central Pennsylvania.

In a release from state police, they investigated 651 vehicle crashes that resulted in four deaths and 142 injuries from May 26-29. Troopers said alcohol was a contributing factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Police also made 547 arrests for driving under the influence along with issuing 31,128 traffic citations.

While crash numbers were down, police issued more citations and made more arrests year-over-year. Below is a breakdown of year-over-year statistics regarding Memorial Day weekend crashes and citations issued.

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 651 3 4 142 59 0 2022 (4 days) 775 3 3 191 66 0 Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 547 10,820 224 1,318 18,766 2022 (4 days) 526 9,905 233 1,080 16,616 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Over 20% of the accidents happened right in Central Pennsylvania, according to PSP. Below is a breakdown of what officers from Troop A, C, F and G, which covers 27 counties in the state, reported on. There were not any deadly crashes in Central Pennsylvania.

Troop Crashes Injured Alcohol Crashes Troop A (Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland) 41 9 4 Troop C (Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean) 22 9 1 Troop F (Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Potter, Snyder, Tioga) 44 10 7 Troop G (Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin) 32 10 4 Total 139 38 16 Crash Data from Troops A, C, F and G

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Troop DUI Speed Child Seat Seatbelt Seatbelt Warnings Other Citations Self Init Criminal Arrests Troop A (Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland) 31 851 3 109 320 1019 37 Troop C (Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean) 34 916 6 73 186 1076 30 Troop F (Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Potter, Snyder, Tioga) 46 1660 6 77 49 1148 31 Troop G (Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin) 24 1214 2 60 98 847 29 Total 135 4,641 17 319 653 4,090 127 Enforcement Data Troops A,C,F and G

All of these statistics are provided by the Pennsylvania State Police and only cover incidents that were investigated by state police.