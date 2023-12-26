PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report and this year there were 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over the three days (Dec. 23-25), PSP investigated 404 crashes, which is a significant decrease from the 661 crashes in 2022. According to this year’s report, three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.

Troopers issued:

  • 1,036 speeding citations
  • 123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt
  • 22 citations for not securing children in safety seats

Christmas Weekend Crash Data

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2023 (3 days)4043370360
2022 (3 days)66157113362

Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2023 (3 days)1981,036221232,853
2022 (3 days)116451111102,248

You can read the full 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report here.