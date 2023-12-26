PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report and this year there were 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over the three days (Dec. 23-25), PSP investigated 404 crashes, which is a significant decrease from the 661 crashes in 2022. According to this year’s report, three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.

Troopers issued:

1,036 speeding citations

123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt

22 citations for not securing children in safety seats

Christmas Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (3 days) 404 3 3 70 36 0 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2

Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (3 days) 198 1,036 22 123 2,853 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248

You can read the full 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report here.