PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report and this year there were 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Over the three days (Dec. 23-25), PSP investigated 404 crashes, which is a significant decrease from the 661 crashes in 2022. According to this year’s report, three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.
Troopers issued:
- 1,036 speeding citations
- 123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt
- 22 citations for not securing children in safety seats
Christmas Weekend Crash Data
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2023 (3 days)
|404
|3
|3
|70
|36
|0
|2022 (3 days)
|661
|5
|7
|113
|36
|2
Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2023 (3 days)
|198
|1,036
|22
|123
|2,853
|2022 (3 days)
|116
|451
|11
|110
|2,248
You can read the full 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report here.