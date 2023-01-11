HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase of a firearm.

Of those denied, 1,946 were referred to law enforcement agencies including state police local law enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

PICS are used by county sheriffs, chief of police of cities of the first class and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine if an individual is legally able to acquire to carry firearms.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. In addition, during the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

Below is a comparison of statistics between 2021 numbers and 2022 in the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022 Total number of PICS checks conducted 337,911 321,664 Number of persons denied 5,330 4,246 Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,380 1,946 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 329 432 Referred to Local Law Enforcement 1,015 1,356 Referred to ATF 36 158 Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 13 34

Since the beginning of the PICS in 1998, they’ve been responsible for apprehending 3,109 fugitives, 91 of which were in 2022.

Throughout 2022, the state police firearms administrative section processed 916,709 total (521,737 handguns; 364,236 long guns; and 30,736 frames and receivers) firearms purchases and/or transfers facilitated by Federal Firearms Licensed dealers.