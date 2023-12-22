HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed 74 troopers who recently graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The ceremony for the 168th graduating class was held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg, and from the 74 troopers welcomed, four will take positions in Central Pennsylvania.

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Matthew W. Burke

Trent J. Young

Troop G, Hollidaysburg

Zachary A. Baer

Brandon A. Murarik

The new troopers will report on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. For the full list of graduates, visit PSP’s website.