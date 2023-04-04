PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Maryland Air Force National Guard has opened a public comment period for residents to voice their opinion regarding a proposal to conduct low-altitude military training flights over portions of North Central Pennsylvania.

“From the beginning, I have pushed the Maryland Air National Guard to listen to the concerns of residents,” Rep. Thompson said. “It is a vital part of this process, and I encourage everyone to weigh in and make their opinions on this matter known by submitting public comments.”

The public comment period opened Monday, April 3, 2023 and will close on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

To leave a comment, residents can send an email to ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil . For more information please visit, the Duke Military Operating Area (MOA) website.