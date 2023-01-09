PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The most famous groundhog is Pennsylvania is making a couple of stops in advance of his 2023 weather prediction.

One of these stops will be at the Threadbare Cider House in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests can meet famous groundhog Phil and the Groundhog Club who will be on-site sharing their quirky PA tradition.

During the event, you’ll also be able to purchase Threadbare’s commemorative Phil’s Burrow Cider.

During the event, you’ll be able to buy two bottles for $15 (Save $15!). Sales benefit the Club’s year-round care for Phil. The first 25 attendees will get a free Phil-inspired donut from Oakmont Bakery.

Additional donuts may be purchased à la carte. Tickets to the event are $5 for adults and include a 3oz pour of Phil’s Burrow Cider. Kids (20 and under) are free to attend but RSVP on their

behalf.

A limited number of them can be purchased on the day of the event. You can buy tickets here.