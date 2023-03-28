(WTAJ)– The legendary band Queen, along with their vocalist Adam Lambert, will be coming to Pennsylvania in their upcoming tour later this year.

Queen + Adam Lambert will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 18 as part of their “Rhapsody Tour Across North America.’

You will be able to rock out to the classics such as “We Will Rock you,” ‘Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “Somebody To Love” among other timeless hits that have been in many rockers’ hearts since the 1970s. According to a news release on the band’s website, the set list runs two and a half hours and the band will perform on a state-of-the-art stage will multiple special effects.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” longtime guitarist Sir Brian May said. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.”

If you want to get tickets, they will be available on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Live Nation’s website. To prevent ticket scalpers, the band is using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange which will make transfer sales between fans at face value, and not higher prices.

It has been four years since the international Rhapsody tour started in the United States. The 14-stop tour kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Baltimore and ends in Los Angeles in November.

“I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor,” Lambert said.

More information about Queen + Adam Lambert’s upcoming tour can be found online at the band’s website.