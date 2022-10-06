PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The recent detection of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) in two captive rabbits in Fayette County has resulted in a small Disease Management Area (DMA), within which special regulations pertaining to wild rabbits apply, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Wild rabbits or hares may not be captured, transported, rehabilitated or released within the RHD-DMA in southwestern Pennsylvania, which extends about 5 miles in each direction from the site in Uniontown where RHD was detected. For more information about the RHD-DMA see the full RHD press release for details.

The feeding of wild rabbits also is prohibited within the RHD-DMA. Hunters harvesting rabbits within the DMA need to prepare them for consumption before removing them from the DMA. Only the meat, with or without bone, may be removed from the DMA. The removal of all other rabbit parts is prohibited.

The Game Commission’s establishment of the RHD-DMA follows the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s detection of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) in two captive rabbits in a Fayette County facility. RHDV2 is a highly pathogenic and contagious virus affecting hares, rabbits and closely related species. It has caused mass die-offs in wild hare and rabbit populations elsewhere but had not previously been detected in Pennsylvania.

The RHD-DMA serves to protect Pennsylvania’s wild rabbits from the introduction and spread of RHDV2.

Aside from the special regulations announced today, a previous Game Commission executive order about RHD remains in place. That order prohibits the importation into Pennsylvania of any wild lagomorph – a group that includes rabbits, hares and pikas – or any of their parts or products from any state, province, territory or country where RHDV2 has been detected in captive or wild lagomorphs within the previous 12 months.

This ban will remain in effect until further notice, and as of October 2022 it applies to Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming