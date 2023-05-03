two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Whiskey drinkers, you are in luck this May as the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is holding its rare whiskey lottery.

Through a limited-release lottery, the PLCB and Fine Wine and Good Spirits will offer Pennsylvania residents and licensees the opportunity to purchase rare whiskey this May.

The spring lottery includes 11 products from brands including Van Winkle, Caribou Crossing, W.L. Weller and more. There are 3,919 bottles available, allowing participants to enter one, multiple or all drawings. Winners are eligible to purchase one bottle per lottery.

Below is a breakdown of what is available through the spring lottery.

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old · $99.99 · 1 bottle for individual consumers

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old · $89.99 · 2 bottles for individual consumers

Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky · $49.99 each · 99 bottles · 75 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees

W. L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each · 120 bottles · 90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees

W. L. Weller Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each · 120 bottles · 90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees

Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend 16th Edition · $174.99 each · 177 bottles · 133 for individual consumers, 44 for licensees

Colonel E. H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $74.99 each · 180 bottles · 135 for individual consumers, 45 for licensees

Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond · $69.99 each · 246 bottles · 185 for individual consumers, 61 for licensees

W. L. Weller Full Proof Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each · 360 bottles · 270 for individual consumers, 90 for licensees

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $39.99 each · 576 bottles · 432 for individual consumers, 144 for licensees

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $54.99 each · 2038 bottles · 1529 for individual consumers, 509 for licensees

The lottery registration is currently open online for those interested until Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m.