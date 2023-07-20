PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has announced that in the 2022-23 fiscal year more unclaimed property was returned than ever before.

A total of $273,691,170 was returned. Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks, uncashed checks and more. Property is always available for the rightful owner to claim. Tangible property, often the contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes, may be auctioned after three years, but proceeds remain available to claim in perpetuity.

Military decorations and memorabilia, often turned over to Treasury from abandoned or forgotten safe deposit boxes, are never auctioned and remain in the vault for safekeeping until a veteran or their family is found.

Rounding out the top five years for unclaimed property returns in Pennsylvania are:

$269,299,682 in FY 17-18

$227,546,706 in FY 16-17

$209,034,635 in FY 18-19

$160,328,960 in FY 15-16

“This is an incredible record and I’m extremely proud of the hard work done by our unclaimed property team. One of my top priorities is returning as much unclaimed property as possible because it belongs to hardworking Pennsylvanians. Now that the record has been set, we know there’s much more work to do! We’re still working to return the more than $4.5 billion dollars in unclaimed property that’s waiting to be claimed. This money doesn’t belong to the state, and we want to return it to the rightful owners. I encourage everyone to visit Treasury’s website to search for themselves, their family and their friends.” Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity

Continuing those efforts, Treasurer Garrity is working with the General Assembly to enact Pennsylvania Money Match, which would authorize Treasury to automatically return single-owner properties for living individuals valued up to $5,000. Treasury would return the property to rightful owners after a thorough identification and verification process. At least 14 other states have successfully enacted similar programs.

More than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property is currently waiting to be claimed. One in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth about $1,600.