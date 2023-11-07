PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Two winning tickets were sold for Monday night’s record-setting Cash 5 jackpot, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The Cash 5 jackpot was up to $3.2 million, the highest it’s ever been, ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

Two lucky tickets were able to hit the jackpot, matching all five numbers — something the lottery says is a one-in-962,598 chance of happening.

As of this writing, the Lottery hasn’t released where the two tickets were sold, but the jackpot will be split. Each ticket is worth $1.6 million, before taxes.

The previous record-setting Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot of more than $3 million was won in Montgomery County on Aug. 12, 2022, according to the Lottery.

In other Lottery news, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $196 million for Wednesday’s drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot is also an estimated $196 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.