(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.

Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Pennsylvania using data from Land Big Fish.

American Shad

Weight: 9 lbs 9 oz

Location: Delaware River

Record set by Anthony Mecca in 1986

Atlantic Salmon

Weight: 17 lbs 2 oz

Location: Raystown Lake

Record set by Brian Keller in 2001

Bluegill Sunfish

Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz

Location: Keystone Lake

Record set by Tom Twincheck in 1983

Brook Trout

Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz

Location: Fishing Creek

Record set by Vonada Ranck in 1996

Brown Trout

Weight: 19 lbs 10 oz

Location: Walnut Creek

Record set by Fazle Buljubasic in 2000

Bullhead

Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz

Location: Beltzville Lake

Record set by Ian C. Radle in 2011

Carp

Weight: 52 lbs 0 oz

Location: Juniata River

Record set by George Brown in 1962

Chain Pickerel

Weight: 8 lbs 14.8 oz

Location: Long Pond

Record set by Dave Wilson in 2002

Channel Catfish

Weight: 35 lbs 2.5 oz

Location: Lehigh Canal

Record set by Austin E. Roth III in 1991

Chinook (King) Salmon

Weight: 28 lbs 15 oz

Location: Lake Erie

Record set by Gregory Lasko in 1990

Coho Salmon

Weight: 15 lbs 5 oz

Location: Lake Erie

Record set by Jack Scheirer in 1985

Crappie

Weight: 4 lbs 2.88 oz

Location: Hammond Lake

Record set by Richard A. Pino in 2000

Flathead Catfish

Weight: 48 lbs 6 oz

Location: Blue Marsh Spillway

Record set by James R. Shabrach, Jr. in 2007

Freshwater Drum

Weight: 19 lbs 14 oz

Location: Monongahela River

Record set by Tim Rogers in 1994

Lake Trout

Weight: 29 lbs 4 oz

Location: Lake Erie

Record set by Todd Young in 2012

Largemouth Bass

Weight: 11 lbs 3 oz

Location: Birch Run Reservoir

Record set by Donald Shade in 1983

Muskellunge

Weight: 54 lbs 3 oz

Location: Conneaut Lake

Record set by Lewis Walker Jr. in 1924

Northern Pike

Weight: 35 lbs

Location: Allegheny Reservoir

Record set by Carl Stoltz in 2003

Pink (Humpback) Salmon

Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

Location: Elk Creek

Record set by David A. Rabatin in 1995

Rainbow Trout

Weight: 15 lbs 6.25 oz

Location: Jordan Creek

Record set by Dennis L. Clouse in 1986

Rock Bass

Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz

Location: Elk Creek

Record set by David L. Weber in 1971

Sauger

Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz

Location: Susquehanna River

Record set by Tim Waltz in 2001

Smallmouth Bass

Weight: 8 lbs 8 oz

Location: Scotts Run Lake

Record set by Robert T. Steelman in 1997

Striped Bass

Weight: 53 lbs 13 oz

Location: Delaware River

Record set by Donald J. Clark in 1989

Sucker

Weight: 12 lbs 9 oz

Location: Allegheny River

Record set by Troy A. Bemis in 1995

Walleye

Weight: 17 lbs 9 oz

Location: Allegheny River

Record set by Mike Holly in 1980

White Bass

Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz

Location: Conneaut Lake

Record set by David F. Hornstein in 1996

White Perch

Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

Location: Delaware River

Record set by James Clark in 2008

Yellow Perch