(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Pennsylvania using data from Land Big Fish.
American Shad
- Weight: 9 lbs 9 oz
- Location: Delaware River
- Record set by Anthony Mecca in 1986
Atlantic Salmon
- Weight: 17 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Raystown Lake
- Record set by Brian Keller in 2001
Bluegill Sunfish
- Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz
- Location: Keystone Lake
- Record set by Tom Twincheck in 1983
Brook Trout
- Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Fishing Creek
- Record set by Vonada Ranck in 1996
Brown Trout
- Weight: 19 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Walnut Creek
- Record set by Fazle Buljubasic in 2000
Bullhead
- Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Beltzville Lake
- Record set by Ian C. Radle in 2011
Carp
- Weight: 52 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Juniata River
- Record set by George Brown in 1962
Chain Pickerel
- Weight: 8 lbs 14.8 oz
- Location: Long Pond
- Record set by Dave Wilson in 2002
Channel Catfish
- Weight: 35 lbs 2.5 oz
- Location: Lehigh Canal
- Record set by Austin E. Roth III in 1991
Chinook (King) Salmon
- Weight: 28 lbs 15 oz
- Location: Lake Erie
- Record set by Gregory Lasko in 1990
Coho Salmon
- Weight: 15 lbs 5 oz
- Location: Lake Erie
- Record set by Jack Scheirer in 1985
Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 2.88 oz
- Location: Hammond Lake
- Record set by Richard A. Pino in 2000
Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 48 lbs 6 oz
- Location: Blue Marsh Spillway
- Record set by James R. Shabrach, Jr. in 2007
Freshwater Drum
- Weight: 19 lbs 14 oz
- Location: Monongahela River
- Record set by Tim Rogers in 1994
Lake Trout
- Weight: 29 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Lake Erie
- Record set by Todd Young in 2012
Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 11 lbs 3 oz
- Location: Birch Run Reservoir
- Record set by Donald Shade in 1983
Muskellunge
- Weight: 54 lbs 3 oz
- Location: Conneaut Lake
- Record set by Lewis Walker Jr. in 1924
Northern Pike
- Weight: 35 lbs
- Location: Allegheny Reservoir
- Record set by Carl Stoltz in 2003
Pink (Humpback) Salmon
- Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Elk Creek
- Record set by David A. Rabatin in 1995
Rainbow Trout
- Weight: 15 lbs 6.25 oz
- Location: Jordan Creek
- Record set by Dennis L. Clouse in 1986
Rock Bass
- Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Elk Creek
- Record set by David L. Weber in 1971
Sauger
- Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Susquehanna River
- Record set by Tim Waltz in 2001
Smallmouth Bass
- Weight: 8 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Scotts Run Lake
- Record set by Robert T. Steelman in 1997
Striped Bass
- Weight: 53 lbs 13 oz
- Location: Delaware River
- Record set by Donald J. Clark in 1989
Sucker
- Weight: 12 lbs 9 oz
- Location: Allegheny River
- Record set by Troy A. Bemis in 1995
Walleye
- Weight: 17 lbs 9 oz
- Location: Allegheny River
- Record set by Mike Holly in 1980
White Bass
- Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
- Location: Conneaut Lake
- Record set by David F. Hornstein in 1996
White Perch
- Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz
- Location: Delaware River
- Record set by James Clark in 2008
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
Yellow Perch
- Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz
- Location: Presque Isle Bay
- Record set by Jeffrey Matts in 2010