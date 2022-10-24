(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.

Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Pennsylvania using data from Land Big Fish.

American Shad

  • Weight: 9 lbs 9 oz
  • Location: Delaware River
  • Record set by Anthony Mecca in 1986

Atlantic Salmon

  • Weight: 17 lbs 2 oz
  • Location: Raystown Lake
  • Record set by Brian Keller in 2001

Bluegill Sunfish

  • Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz
  • Location: Keystone Lake
  • Record set by Tom Twincheck in 1983

Brook Trout

  • Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
  • Location: Fishing Creek
  • Record set by Vonada Ranck in 1996

Brown Trout

  • Weight: 19 lbs 10 oz
  • Location: Walnut Creek
  • Record set by Fazle Buljubasic in 2000

Bullhead

  • Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
  • Location: Beltzville Lake
  • Record set by Ian C. Radle in 2011

Carp

  • Weight: 52 lbs 0 oz
  • Location: Juniata River
  • Record set by George Brown in 1962

Chain Pickerel

  • Weight: 8 lbs 14.8 oz
  • Location: Long Pond
  • Record set by Dave Wilson in 2002

Channel Catfish

  • Weight: 35 lbs 2.5 oz
  • Location: Lehigh Canal
  • Record set by Austin E. Roth III in 1991

Chinook (King) Salmon

  • Weight: 28 lbs 15 oz
  • Location: Lake Erie
  • Record set by Gregory Lasko in 1990

Coho Salmon

  • Weight: 15 lbs 5 oz
  • Location: Lake Erie
  • Record set by Jack Scheirer in 1985

Crappie

  • Weight: 4 lbs 2.88 oz
  • Location: Hammond Lake
  • Record set by Richard A. Pino in 2000

Flathead Catfish

  • Weight: 48 lbs 6 oz
  • Location: Blue Marsh Spillway
  • Record set by James R. Shabrach, Jr. in 2007

Freshwater Drum

  • Weight: 19 lbs 14 oz
  • Location: Monongahela River
  • Record set by Tim Rogers in 1994

Lake Trout

  • Weight: 29 lbs 4 oz
  • Location: Lake Erie
  • Record set by Todd Young in 2012

Largemouth Bass

  • Weight: 11 lbs 3 oz
  • Location: Birch Run Reservoir
  • Record set by Donald Shade in 1983

Muskellunge

  • Weight: 54 lbs 3 oz
  • Location: Conneaut Lake
  • Record set by Lewis Walker Jr. in 1924

Northern Pike

  • Weight: 35 lbs
  • Location: Allegheny Reservoir
  • Record set by Carl Stoltz in 2003

Pink (Humpback) Salmon

  • Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
  • Location: Elk Creek
  • Record set by David A. Rabatin in 1995

Rainbow Trout

  • Weight: 15 lbs 6.25 oz
  • Location: Jordan Creek
  • Record set by Dennis L. Clouse in 1986

Rock Bass

  • Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
  • Location: Elk Creek
  • Record set by David L. Weber in 1971

Sauger

  • Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz
  • Location: Susquehanna River
  • Record set by Tim Waltz in 2001

Smallmouth Bass

  • Weight: 8 lbs 8 oz
  • Location: Scotts Run Lake
  • Record set by Robert T. Steelman in 1997

Striped Bass

  • Weight: 53 lbs 13 oz
  • Location: Delaware River
  • Record set by Donald J. Clark in 1989

Sucker

  • Weight: 12 lbs 9 oz
  • Location: Allegheny River
  • Record set by Troy A. Bemis in 1995

Walleye

  • Weight: 17 lbs 9 oz
  • Location: Allegheny River
  • Record set by Mike Holly in 1980

White Bass

  • Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
  • Location: Conneaut Lake
  • Record set by David F. Hornstein in 1996

White Perch

  • Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz
  • Location: Delaware River
  • Record set by James Clark in 2008

Yellow Perch

  • Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz
  • Location: Presque Isle Bay
  • Record set by Jeffrey Matts in 2010