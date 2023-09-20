Pa. (WTAJ) – The Red Cross is looking for those willing to answer the call when neighbors need their help.

In a press release on Sept. 20, The American Red Cross said it is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as it did a decade ago and The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania needs volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team.

The Team responds when people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms and other disasters to provide emotional support, allocate financial assistance and distribute information to help families recover.

Interested volunteers are invited to join a virtual “lunch and learn” on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. This informational discussion is free and will take place via Zoom (Meeting ID: 890 3461 7094, Passcode: 027868). Those attending will have the opportunity to learn more about the position and ask questions.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said it responded to more than 1,900 disasters and assisted more than 7,800 people in 2022, and that volunteers represent 90% of workforce.