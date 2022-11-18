HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –The statewide regular firearms bear season of 2022 will be underway starting this Saturday, and there are a few things the Game Commission wants hunters to know.

The season opens from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22, including Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Only one bear may be taken during the license year with a valid hunting license and bear license, which can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov or at any in-store hunting license vendor. However, if you order online, it’s worth noting that you must have the physical license delivered to you with a harvest tag before you can hunt.

Within 24 hours, the commission said successful bear hunters must take their bear, along with their hunting license and bear license, to a regular firearms season check station, which are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20. When the check stations aren’t open, contact the Centralized Dispatch Center at 1-833-PGC-HUNT (1-833-742-4868) or 1-833-PGC-WILD (1-833-742-9453.

The bear should be field dressed before being brought to a check station. A full list of stations in your county can be found online here.

Information about Pennsylvania’s bear seasons can be found in the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Digest online.

“Thank you for being a Pennsylvania hunter,” the commission wrote on its Facebook post. “Good luck. Have Fun. Hunt safely.”

For more information on the Pennsylvania Game Commission, visit its website at pgc.pa.gov.