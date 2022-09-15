CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As violent crime surges in cities across the commonwealth, State Representative Frank Burns is urging local governments to apply for state grants to fund the police.

Burns says there are a number of different programs offering thousands and in some cases millions of dollars to local governments to help fight crime.

“When I walk the streets of Johnstown, I hear first-hand how families are worried that their neighborhoods aren’t safe anymore and many are living in fear,” Burns said. “That’s why I asked city leaders to use federal funding to hire more police, and why I am now urging local governments and organizations to apply for these grant programs.”

The state representative hopes the grants will be used to hire more officers, buy equipment and implement new programs to help stop crime.

Those who apply will need to act fast as application deadlines for the grants are all coming up in October.

More information on the grant programs can be found on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency website.