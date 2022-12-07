HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — State Representative Austin Davis will soon be leaving his position in the Pennsylvania House to start transitioning into his new role as lieutenant governor.

Davis announced in a letter to his colleagues that he will be resigning his seat to prepare for his transition. He was elected as the state’s new lieutenant governor during the November election. Davis is replacing current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman who was also elected U.S. Senator during the same election.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the state House of Representatives and to be the voice of my community in Harrisburg,” Davis said. “If you had told me as a 16-year-old teen, driven to my first city council meeting to protest gun violence that had reached my own block, that I would have the privilege to represent my hometown and neighboring communities in our state Capitol, and the opportunity to take those issues head on and improve lives, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

During his time in office, Davis worked to represent the people of the Mon Valley and promoted policies to improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians. Davis said he will deeply miss working with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle but is looking forward to continuing his work on behalf of his fellow Pennsylvanians as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor.

“This is a very bittersweet moment for me,” Davis said. “While I am proud of our accomplishments in the House and will miss working with my colleagues there, I am also excited and looking forward to working with Gov. Shapiro to continue to move our commonwealth forward.”