(WTAJ) — In December, Representative Brian Smith introduced legislation to move deer season back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. Now, Smith is attending the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual meeting to discuss the legislation.

Smith brought up the legislation as he said the change had a financial impact on small businesses and volunteer organizations that relied on the weekend prior to starting a revenue boost.

“In changing the opening day to Saturday, they took away the family time that was traditional for many that weekend, as hunters now have to leave earlier for deer camp,” Smith said. “This also meant losing the family traditions of attending fundraising events and of shopping on Friday and small business Saturday. The loss of revenue to these small business owners, volunteer fire companies and other volunteer organizations has been devastating to their bottom line.”

In addition to changing the legislation back to Monday, Smith proposed that rifle deer season run consecutively from Monday through the second Sunday, a whole two weeks without disruptions.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Pennsylvania Game Commission Board of Commissioners will meet on Jan. 27 and 28 in Harrisburg.