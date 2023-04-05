STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Online Gambling Report for 2022 found that 1 in 3 Pennsylvanians who online gambled expressed that they experienced at least one problem with their betting habits.

The report, prepared by Penn State, also found that one in ten Pennsylvanians have gambled online last year. Whether it be sports betting or casino games, the number of people playing remained about the same as 2021, but the revenue is increasing.

“Month after month and year after year we’re seeing an increase in the amount of spending attached to the online gambling opportunities in Pennsylvania,” Penn State Assistant Criminal Justice Professor Glenn Sterner, who was the lead author of the report said. “So, we know that while we might be seeing a prevalence rate that is only about 11% of Pennsylvanians, we are seeing more spending on these types of things.”

Since it was legalized in 2017, online gambling has continued to grow in popularity. Sterner says that the age group it is most popular with is individuals in their mid to late thirties.

“We do see that this is a little bit of a younger person’s experience,” Sterner said. “As you would expect. More young people have had experience and have had greater connection to the internet.”

The report also finds that 1.7% of Pennsylvanians have called the 1-800-Gambler hotline in the past year. Glenn says that he recommends that anyone whether they or a family member has signs of problem gambling to call.

However, he says that he still believes the industry is being regulated efficiently.

“One thing that I will note is that the staff and the folks there at the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs are absolutely dedicated to making sure that they use this data to make really informed decisions.”