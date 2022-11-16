HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has released its yearly fiscal report that shows just how much the state makes from liquor sales.

The report, which can be read online, reviews the agency’s financials, with statistics and information about how it works and where the money it generates goes. It breaks down sales by product category, individual products, counties, e-commerce, stores, and sales periods.

The report reads that the most popular spirit in 52 counties was unflavored vodka, while the remaining others had American whiskey as the top choice of liquor. Don’t worry wine lovers, the report also showed that 34 counties preferred California cabernet sauvignon, while box red wine was the top choice for the 24 others.

Liquor sales bring in a huge cash flow for the state and this year was no different with sales totaling in the billions. However, this year’s $2.12 billion that was made from retail sales was more than a three percent decrease from the previous year.

Online liquor sales also showed an almost 20 percent decrease in the $13.5 million that it earned this year, the report said.

Additional key statistics:

Out of product categories, vodka, whiskey, tequila, and ready-to-drink spirits list topped the list with the highest year-over-year dollar gains with increases ranging from 2.6% to 63.8%.

The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia, and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits online sales for the year are up 171.9% with transactions up 160.4%, which is significantly greater than it was before COVID-19.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers, according to its website.