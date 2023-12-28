EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments Wednesday in an ongoing I-Team investigation into what some are calling “mystery notes” found inside sealed food packages.

The I-Team first reported the concerns Tuesday over a note found in a box of cereal in Luzerne County.

Since our first reports aired the I-Team has received several emails and calls from viewers from across Nepa, all telling similar stories about finding cryptic notes inside various packaged foods.

These concerns are growing exponentially 28/22 News has been in contact with more than a dozen area residents all of whom want answers and two area congressmen promise to help get those answers.

“It just bothers me. The note really, it’s the note that really bothers me. These notes are found inside food like kids’ food,” said Joe Miller.

Joe Miller from Sugarloaf Township showed the I-Team on Tuesday what he found inside a box of sealed Lucky Charms S’mores cereal that he bought from a grocery store in Luzerne County.

Since our report, people from across the area have been reaching out on the Eyewitness News Facebook page a person wrote:

“So glad to see our report about strange notes. I found one several months ago and just last month in Lindt dark chocolate. They were purchased from different retailers. Tried to research but came up with nothing.”

Another person posted:

“This ought to add a few more layers to all the secure packaging.”

Chris from Montoursville reached out to the I-Team to tell us she found a cryptic note in a sealed box of Chai tea.

“It’s kind of disturbing that this could happen in sealed-up bags. Things like this it’s a little unnerving to me,” Chris explained.



At this point, 28/22 news is not identifying the stores where the products were purchased and not showing the content of the notes as we continue our deep dive into what’s going on.

But we can tell you these notes contain words like terror-riots and JFK warned of SS and Lord of Rings. As well as words connected to conspiracy theories.

Congressman Dan Meuser says he is looking for answers.

“We’re definitely going to stay on top of this. If it’s concerning to our constituents which it clearly is, it’s concerning to us. So, we are going to stay in touch with our contacts at the FBI and the FDA. Everything that we can find out that we can share we will.”

Congressman Matt Cartwright says he also has been in contact with federal agencies about the mystery notes.

“There’s been no indications of sickness but you don’t want to take any chances and we want to find out who is doing this. It’s obviously somebody’s idea of a weird joke but you don’t want to let get any further than that,” Matt Cartwright said.

The FDA is aware of the situation. The agency evaluates product defects and other complaints that it receives. Consumers who have recently purchased items that they suspect have been tampered with should not use the product and should return it to the retail outlet.