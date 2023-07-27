PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Local representatives are praising efforts to address abandoned mines across the Commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced funding for 16 environmental restoration projects on abandoned mine lands, totaling $7.8 million.

State Reps. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) and Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) are praising the funds that are being used to clean up Pennsylvania’s abandoned mines, including those within the districts they represent.

These projects, which are being funded as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), primarily focus on the reclamation of abandoned mine land (AML), abatement of acid mine drainage (AMD) through reclamation, and/or treatment of AMD through the construction, operation, and/or maintenance of an AMD treatment facility.

The following three environmental restoration projects in Kephart’s district are among 16 statewide:

More closely examining abandoned mine drainage from Hawk Run and the surrounding area into Sulfur Run and the intent to utilize the Osceola Mills treatment facility more extensively.

Designing water main extensions along Cross Roads Boulevard and Utahville Road to improve water quality for residents of Beccaria Township.

Improve the treatment system that is handling acid mine drainage from the Morgan Run tributary of Clearfield Creek

“I’m very glad to see an effort to tackle a problem that has generally been overlooked for too many years,” Kephart, who previously worked in the coal industry said. “This money will not only help clean up acid mine drainage but also deliver water to people who live in these former mining areas.”

The following project is in Armanini’s district:

Acid mine drainage into Dents Run from Porcupine Hollow to the Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek, which has been stocked with trout since 2019.

“The funding will be used for maintenance of the two lime silos which are the key to clean-up of this 6-mile stretch of Dents Run,” Armanini said. “Turning our back on this would have meant ignoring the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been realized through recreational use of this area over the last 3-4 years.”

You can find more information and a full list of projects here.