HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has plans to try and bring back the Blue Catfish to the commonwealth.

According to a press release, the PFBC will start its plan is to establish a a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of Blue Catfish in the Ohio River, Monongahela River, and lower Allegheny River, otherwise known as the Three Rivers Blue Catfish Restoration Plan.

The restoration effort will begin with fingerlings (three to five inches) during the fall and then yearlings (eight to 10 inches) in 2023 and beyond. The PFBC will continue to evaluate restoration every three years, beginning in 2025.

The Blue Catfish is North America’s largest catfish species, with some of them even weighing over 100 pounds, which makes it a very popular catch among anglers. In the early 1900s, pollution and habitat alteration caused the catfish species to be erased from Pennsylvania.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources conducted a restoration effort of the catfish in the Ohio River bordering Ohio and West Virginia. Any Blue Catfish caught by anglers in the Pennsylvania side of the Ohio River are likely due to migration and also proves that the species can be restored in PA, the release said.

The restoration plan will only be conducted with the Three Rivers since that’s where the catfish species is native and trying to put them in another body of water will harm the fishing spots.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information on the Blue Catfish restoration plan can be found online.