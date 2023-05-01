PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Legislation that proposes an amendment to Article 1 of the Pennsylvania Constitution has cleared the House Labor & Industry Committee.

The legislation, H.B. 950, proposed an amendment that would ensure that workers have the right to organize and collectively bargain. Additionally, it would prohibit any other states from may interfere with or diminish collective bargaining rights.

The bill cleared the committee on Monday, May 1. The bill was proposed by State Representatives Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Phila.) and Nick Pisciottano (D-Allegheny).

Fiedler said that the passage of the bill is a step in the right direction for Pennsylvania workers.

“Workers fuel our economy. They are the mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles of our commonwealth,” Fiedler said. “Workers deserve to be treated with respect and that’s exactly the goal of this legislation. The Workers’ Rights Amendment will support workers in using their numbers to secure better pay, hours and working conditions.”

Fiedler and Pisciottano believe that workplace organizing should be a right, but anti-union employers routinely threaten and scare workers in anti-union workplace seminars, bombard workers with anti-union literature, and bring in consultants that use surveillance technology to sniff out the organizers and fire them.

Under the proposed constitutional amendment, Pennsylvania workers who want to explore joining a union would be protected, and future laws that seek to silence workers and obstruct their attempts to make a better life for themselves and their families can be prevented.

Pisciottano said the state must protect fundamental rights for Pennsylvania’s workers.

“We must cement the right for workers to strike and collectively bargain in the Pennsylvania Constitution,” said Pisciottano. “Worker solidarity has resulted in tremendous improvements to working conditions and made life better for families in Pennsylvania. We must protect these fundamental rights in every way possible.”

H.B. 950 was voted out of committee 12-9 and will now move to the House floor for a future vote.