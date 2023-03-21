HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Roberto Clemente, one of baseball’s all-time greats, could be getting his own day in Pennsylvania.

Sept. 15 would be known as “Roberto Clemente Day” and it was proposed by Representatives Nick Pisciottano (D-District 38), Danilo Burgos (D-District 197), and Jose Giral (D-District 180) in a memo on Monday, March 20.

“To honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente, we are introducing a resolution to recognize September 15, 2023, as “Roberto Clemente Day” in Pennsylvania,” the memo reads. In 2002, the MLB was the first to declare the date as “Roberto Clemente Day.”

Clemente was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Barrio San Anton, Puerto Rico. When he was 38 years old, Clemente was killed after the plane he was on that was transporting supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve in 1972.

After the tragedy, the five-year waiting period to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame was waived and Clemente was the first Latin American to be inducted in 1973.

Clemente spent the majority of his 18-year career playing right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates after he was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954 and played a season in the minor leagues. Over his career, Clemente managed to accumulate 3,000 total hits, and average .317 while batting, along with winning the Gold Glove 12-times, National League Most Valuable Player in 1966. He was also a 15-time all-star selection.

Clemente also joined the military in the 1958-59 off-season by enlisting with the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He served until 1964.