FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said after a coordinated effort with other law enforcement groups, they arrested three people wanted for a number of burglaries and thefts in two states.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests Stefan Chiciu, 43, Anisoara Nistor, 41, and Ana Maria Velcu, 33, all of whom are Romanian nationals, took place on March 13.

The arrests were on out-of-state warrants. Velcu and Nistor also were wanted internationally by Interpol. The sheriff’s office said it was looking at all three for crimes that were committed in Frederick County.

The sheriff’s office said Chiciu, Nistor, and Velcu targeted homes while people were there, often distracting them in order to steal from the homes. Investigators said the three also went to empty homes and forced their way into them.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After their arrests, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on Chiciu, Nistor, and Velcu through ICE’s 287(g) program.