Hunters may still waiting to receive licenses from first round of sales, according to the game commission.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania hunters will soon have the opportunity to pick up a second antlerless deer hunting license for the 2023-24 season.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday the second round of antlerless deer license sales will begin on Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m. Hunters can purchase the licenses anywhere hunting licenses are sold, including the HuntFishPA website.

The commission noted hunters who bought licenses online during the first round of sales may still be waiting to receive them. The delay is due to a significant increase in the number of licenses sold this year to date.

While general license sales are up by more than 8%, antlerless deer license sales increased by more than 99% compared to the previous year which is taking longer to print and ship them, according to the game commission. Licenses purchased online usually arrive within seven to 10 business days.

This comes after the new online system for purchasing licenses crashed and created frustrations for hunters and businesses across the state during the first day of sales on June 26. The system became backlogged with the queue going at points into the tens of thousands.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said hunters are not to blame for the increased demand on the first day of sales. He explained no one knew how quickly licenses would sell out as this was the first time antlerless deer licenses were available directly at issuing agents and online.

“It goes to show just how important hunting is in the lives of so many Pennsylvanians, and how committed hunters are to their pursuit,” Burhans said. “Beyond that, hunters are the backbone of wildlife conservation for all species, whether they’re hunted or not. All Pennsylvanians should value hunters’ contributions and the service they provide, and I’m truly sorry so many were inconvenienced and made to wait on the first day of license sales. Fortunately, there’s now a blueprint for avoiding such waits in future years by managing demand, and some hunters might be able to apply that strategy in the coming second round, too, and avoid a wait to buy their license.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The game commission says some hunters may need to be lined up when the second round opens for a chance at an extremely limited number of remaining licenses. However, most hunters will be able to get a license even if they wait to buy one.

The third round of antlerless deer hunting licenses is scheduled to go on sale Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. More information about the second round of sales, the licenses bought during the first round and the next round of sales can be found here.