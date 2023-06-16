PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned the public that scammers are imitating the Pennsylvania Treasury Department with sophisticated phishing emails targeting Pennsylvanians.

“I urge everyone to always be on guard for scams and suspicious messages,” Garrity said. “We know these criminals will pull out all the stops to commit fraud, but Treasury will always fight back. If you have doubts about an email claiming to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, here’s the most important tip: Do not click any links, and do not share any personal information. And always remember: Treasury will never seek personal information through an unsolicited email.”

The scammers’ phishing emails are designed to look like they have been sent from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and include a link that leads to a fake version of Treasury’s website.

Anyone who clicks on the link is then prompted to enter login credentials. The Treasury will never use unsolicited emails or texts to request personal information for any of its programs.

If you’ve received one of these messages, or have any other questions, please contact the Treasury by visiting patreasury.gov/contact.