PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a potential scam in which individuals receive a phone call from the “Department of Public Welfare” claiming that they overpaid for their utilities.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, the scam involves someone calling and asking for information about individuals’ utility assistance. The scammer then states that the individual overpaid for utilities and asks for bank card information to provide a refund.

DHS will never ask for information about any public assistance programs or personal financial information via unsolicited or random phone calls or texts. Please report any texts or calls about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

The public can make such reports through OSIG’s website or by calling the Public Assistance Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582.

DHS does send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, DHS’ text messages will not include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, and/or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov or .org.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We want to make sure you receive the benefits you need, and we need your help to protect public assistance programs,” State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller said. “If you know any individual or business who is trying to steal public benefits, report them to the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG).”